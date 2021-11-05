Lorena González concedes Seattle mayor's race; Harrell wins

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council President Lorena González has conceded the mayor’s race, after an updated vote tally on Thursday showed former Council President Bruce Harrell with an insurmountable lead.

In a statement, González said she had called Harrell to congratulate him and wish him luck.

The 63-year-old Harrell, who grew up in a redlined Seattle neighborhood, was elected with strong support from the business community. He will be the city’s first Asian American and second Black mayor.

González is one of three candidates — along with city attorney hopeful Nicole Thomas-Kennedy and City Council candidate Nikkita Oliver — who stumbled in the election after endorsing leftist prescriptions for addressing homelessness, policing and public safety.