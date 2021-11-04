Cold air mass to sweep across Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) reported on Friday that temperatures will drop starkly next week as the first cold air mass of the year approaches Taiwan.

According to Wu, the weekends will see short rainfalls in the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, while central and southern Taiwan will remain mostly cloudy. It will be quite warm during the day, though temperatures will drop in the mornings and evenings.

However, Monday will see a cold air mass encompassing Taiwan, with temperatures in areas north of Miaoli dropping to around 14 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday’s weather will be somewhat dryer though the temperature remains the same while Wednesday and Thursday’s weather will be quite nice with temperatures remaining about the same.