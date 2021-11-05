First Indonesian migrant workers to arrive still need to pay recruitment costs: MOL

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Thursday that Indonesian migrant workers may be the first to arrive in Taiwan following the re-opening of borders, but they would still need to cover relevant placement fees by themselves.

The Indonesian had first pushed the “exemption of placement fee policy” (零付費政策) in July 2019; however, as many Taiwanese employers protested against covering a sudden increase of 12 additional fees, the Taiwanese government has yet to accept the proposal.

Speaking at a meeting with the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, MOL Workforce Development Agency (勞動部勞動力發展署) Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) confirmed that Indonesian migrant workers would likely be among the first to arrive in Taiwan.

Tsai remarked that the Indonesian government had displayed a positive attitude towards Taiwan re-opening its borders to migrant workers, and expressed their willingness to cooperate with Taiwan’s epidemic-prevention policies.

He emphasized that the first arriving migrant workers will not be a part of the “exemption of placement fee policy” plan proposed by the Indonesian government as they had completed their applications before it was put forward.

Migrant workers had been barred from entering Taiwan since May this year as the pandemic situation worsened locally; the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) only allowed their re-entry this week, though the ban will be in place again from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14, 2022, in preparation for Chinese New Year.

The MOL has also adopted an “accumulated points system” to determine migrant workers’ entry order.

The evaluation criteria include whether migrant workers are fully vaccinated, the epidemic situation in their respective country of origin, and the employer’s epidemic-prevention preparations.