Indonesian migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one local and six imported COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,437.

The local case reported today (case 16547) is an Indonesian migrant worker in her thirties who tested for the virus on Nov.1, but the results came back negative. She was tested again on Nov. 4 for work purposes and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has listed five possible contacts so far, all of whom are currently under quarantine. Health authorities are also looking into the possible source of infection.

Meanwhile, seven imported cases were reported today including five men and one woman, with the youngest being not yet 10 and the oldest over 40.

They traveled from France (case 16541), Thailand (case 16542), Singapore (case 16543), Vietnam (case 16544), Japan (case 16545), and Cambodia (case 16546).

According to the CECC, they arrived between Oct. 22 and Nov. 3.

As of press time, 16,437 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,792 imported cases, 14,591 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.