Taiwan migrant worker broker points out worrisome details in re-entry plan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant worker broker company “South East Asia Group” (東南亞人力仲介公司) expressed worries over Taiwan’s new “accumulated points system” for the re-entry of foreign workers and the limited space provided for their subsequent quarantine on Thursday.

Speaking to 4-Way Voice, Manager of the South East Asia (SEA) Group Marketing Department Leon Hsu (許元睿) explained that the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has reserved 1,700 beds in quarantine centers in anticipation of the new arrivals.

However, the number of workers brought in by one migrant worker broker company SEA Group already reached 200. On the same note, the 1,700 beds will be equally split between caregivers and those intending to work in factories.

In addition, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will halt the re-emittance of migrant workers starting on Dec. 14 till Feb. 14, 2022 due to the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

Hsu claimed that the policy doesn’t provide much help for broker companies and migrant workers alike, adding that he worried the situation will only be sorted out in March of next year.

He also pointed out that though the “accumulated points system” had its heart in the right place, most factories can only afford to provide rooms that accommodate two or more people.

However, according to the “accumulated points system,” employers need to provide single or double rooms with private baths in order to get more points, meaning that it will be an added burden to many employers.

According to the MOL. the evaluation criteria of the accumulated points system include whether migrant workers are fully vaccinated, the epidemic situation in their respective country of origin, and the employer’s epidemic-prevention preparations.

In particular, those who have been fully vaccinated will receive 55 points, while those who have only received one vaccine shot will receive 45 points; those who haven’t been vaccinated will not get any points.

Meanwhile, the epidemic situation of the respective countries will be determined by the average new COVID-19 cases reported in seven days. Those who have managed to keep new cases under 5,000 will receive 10 points, while those with new cases ranging between 5,001 to 10,000 will receive 5 points. Countries that report more than 10,000 on average within a week will not be given any points.

On the issue of dormitories in Taiwan, the government has split the criteria into two main sections: suites and non-suites. The points are given in accordance with how many people are assigned to a room, and rooms that will house nine people or above will not receive any points.

Migrant workers intending to seek work as domestic caregivers will not be judged on the housing criteria. Nonetheless, the MOL has yet to release official regulations and evaluation plans.