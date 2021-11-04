JET Opto to go public amid soaring demand for in-car entertainment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s JET Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (凱銳光電) plans to list on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in the third quarter of 2022 amid soaring demand for in-car displays and rear-seat entertainment systems, JET Optoelectronics founder and chairman Jerry Lin (林傳凱) announced Tuesday.

Lin said the company’s shares will start trading over the counter (OTC) by the end of November ahead of the IPO slated in September 2022. The move is poised to raise the profile of JET Optoelectronics in the industry while generating the capital needed to further expand, Lin added.

Raising Demand for In-Car Entertainment

Amid reports that autonomous cars are coming and will revolutionize the way that people travel, the chairman stressed that commuters will surely ask for more entertainment in their cars. “What are you going to do in your self-driving car? Basically, watch online TV or watch whatever content that you have on your smartphone. “

Thanks to 5G, travelers will surely require the ability to stream content directly from their phones, he continued. “So those are the two platforms that we are working on,” he went on. “It’s really hard to say which will go mainstream because most auto automakers want different types of systems so that they can stand out against their competitors.”

Against this backdrop, JET Optoelectronics is already working with major automakers to stream content on the entertainment system of a car, Lin unveiled, adding that the arrival of Level 3 (Conditional Driving Automation) and Level 4 (High Driving Automation) autonomous cars are poised to further boost demand for in-car entertainment.

The key difference between Level 3 and Level 4 automation is that Level 4 vehicles can intervene if things go wrong or there is a system failure. In this sense, these cars do not require human interaction in most circumstances, meaning travelers can put their attention on something else during their commute.

The development of an OS-based infotainment system that can connect with various mobile devices and network makes JET Optoelectronics’ in-car entertainment system even more versatile and creates higher value and competitiveness for customers.

Capturing The Evidence You Need With A Vehicle Drive Recorder

Despite all improvements in autonomous driving, however, accidents happen too, meaning that drivers, manufactures and insurers will require evidence to demonstrate who is at fault. To prevent this, automakers are increasingly equipping vehicles with drive recorders, also called dash cams.

Such recorders are advanced, customizable vehicle surveillance devices. JET Optoelectronics also offers a wide range of multi-channel drive recorders that can do wonders for the safety and security of passengers.

“Our main market is currently Japan, but we are seeing some rising demand in Europe and in the U.S.,” Lin told The China Post. “Drive recorders are also popular in Taiwan’s crowded cities. So, a lot of insurance companies are pushing for similar devices.”

If future chips can blur out faces while just recording accidents, demand for drive recorders could continue to soar without infringing on privacy laws, he predicted.

With this information in mind, the company’s plans to go public next year will certainly help to raise its profile in the industry while generating the capital needed to further expand in overseas markets.