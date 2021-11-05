Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations, power outages

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in the capital and submerging roads in some parts of the Balkan country on Friday.

Homes and businesses were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the southwest of the country, forcing some schools to cancel classes.

Most parts of Sarajevo were left without electric power due to the flooding of one of the main substations on the outskirts of the city. The power transmission company, Elektroprijenos, said the heavy rain was hindering attempts to get the power rerouted.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburbs, along the banks of the rivers Bosnia and Tilava, as well as a residential care home for elderly people and a plant filling oxygen tanks for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

“The situation is bad and we do not expect it to improve soon,” said Danis Memagic, a firefighter coordinating evacuations in the area.

Evacuations were also underway in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital.

Rain started late on Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.

___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate