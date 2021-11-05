Attorney requests suspension of Georgia's Anderson be lifted

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson’s attorney said Friday he has asked for Anderson’s suspension to be lifted because his client, who is under investigation by Athens police for an alleged rape, has not been charged with a crime.

Attorney Steve Sadow told The Associated Press he has submitted a formal request to Georgia senior deputy director of athletics Darrice Griffin to lift the suspension. If the athletic department does not intervene, Anderson will not play for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference home game against Missouri.

Sadow’s provided The Associated Press a copy of his letter to Griffin in which he requested “an immediate reconsideration of (the) suspension.”

Sadow told Griffin the University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office has informed him that “no determination whatsoever of the legitimacy of the alleged sexual misconduct violation has been made.”

“A mere allegation of sexual misconduct should not be sufficient to warrant a suspension. Fairness and due process require more,” Sadow said.

In the letter, Sadow requested Anderson be cleared immediately to play because “time is of the essence.” He told The Associated Press he received no immediate response from Griffin.

According to an Athens-Clarke County police incident report, a 21-year-old woman reported on Oct. 29 that she was raped that day. The woman told police she went to an Athens residence after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having nonconsensual sex with her.

Georgia has not announced Anderson’s suspension, which was disclosed by Sadow. He said the suspension was “pending the investigation.”

Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett told The AP on Thursday the investigation was ongoing.

In a statement released Thursday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, “We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Anderson, a senior, leads the Bulldogs with five sacks. Georgia’s defense leads the nation with its average of 6.6 points allowed, and Anderson’s absence could impact the Bulldogs’ hopes of winning their first national championship since 1980.

___

