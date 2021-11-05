Sergeant whose union office was raided loses vacation days

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of New York City’s police sergeants union has been punished with a loss of 70 vacation days, which amounts to almost $32,000 in pay, after being found guilty by his own police department of improperly disclosing information and using inappropriate language on social media, police said Friday.

Ed Mullins of the New York Police Department had already filed retirement papers last month and retired as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association in the wake of federal agents raiding the union’s office and his home.

The retirement was effective as of Friday, but the NYPD said in an email that “the cases were moved forward expeditiously to ensure the appropriate penalty could be imposed in the event of findings of guilt.”

A message was left with Mullins’ attorney seeking comment.

Mullins was found guilty in disciplinary proceedings for improperly tweeting NYPD paperwork last year regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. He denied violating guidelines.

In a separate complaint from the Civilian Complaint Review Board, he was also found guilty after an administrative hearing for using inappropriate language in social media posts he made that referenced other New York City officials.

Review board Chair Fred Davie said he was “disappointed” that Mullins was docked vacations days and not fired for the social media posts, calling it a “direct violation of the NYPD code of conduct.”