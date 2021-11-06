Kings make 22 3s, Holmes star in 140-110 win over Hornets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals, Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assists.

Buddy Hield made eight 3s and had 26 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings.

Gordon Heyward scored 25 points for Charlotte. LaMello Ball had 24 points and 13 assists.

The Kings led by double digits early in the first quarter and never let up while handing the Hornets their fourth loss in five games.

Sacramento was up 54-27 midway through the second quarter and led by 19 early in the fourth when Charlotte made its biggest push.

The Hornets went on a 7-0 run early in the fourth before Kings first-round pick Davion Mitchell and Hield made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Ball, who has been battling a hip contusion, struggled through an uneven night as did Charlotte’s entire team. The Hornets forced 18 turnovers, but scored only 18 points off them.

TIP-INS

Hornets: PJ Washington did not play and will miss at least one more game after suffering a left elbow hyperextension against the Warriors on Wednesday. Washington will be reevaluated next week.

Kings: Holmes scored 11 points in the third quarter. … Sacramento made nine 3s and scored a season-high 74 points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Kings: Host Indiana on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports