Iafallo, Kings rally for 3-2 OT win after Devils tie it late

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo quickly scored in overtime Friday night to give the Los Angeles Kings their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the New Jersey Devils.

The Kings’ Arthur Kaliyev scored a power-play goal, Adrian Kempe also had a goal and Calvin Petersen made 21 saves.

Pavel Zacha tied it up with 24 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Jesper Bratt had a goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves in his season debut after undergoing surgery on his heel in June.

After Zacha beat Petersen over his left shoulder with a wrist shot from the right circle, the Kings recovered to win it on a one-timer in the slot by Iafallo, who has four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak.

The Kings had three power-play opportunities in the third before finally cashing in on Kaliyev’s wrist shot through traffic with about four minutes left to go up 2-1. It was his second straight game with a goal and third in his past four.

Bratt scored on a breakaway off Andreas Johnsson’s stretch pass to tie it at 1 at 3:19 of the third period. Hischier threaded his pass in behind two Kings in the neutral zone to set up Bratt’s second goal.

Kempe put the Kings ahead with two seconds left in the second period, tapping in Dustin Brown’s pass through the crease. Damon Severson was at the top of the paint but left Kempe alone at the far post to score for the second straight game. He has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak.

Los Angeles won four of five on its five-game homestand.

GAME NOTES

Devils: F Alexander Holtz, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft, made his NHL debut and played 15 minutes and 25 seconds. … New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury against Anaheim on Tuesday.

Kings: Anze Kopitar had the secondary assist on Kempe’s goal. It was Kopitar’s fifth point (one goal, four assists) in his past four games. … Kings F Andreas Athanasiou made his season debut after sustaining an upper-body injury in training camp. He had an assist on Kaliyev’s goal. … Kings F Lias Andersson did not play because of an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Devils: Wrap up the three-game trip at San Jose on Saturday night.

Kings: Begin a four-game trip at Toronto on Monday night.

