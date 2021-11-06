Josi, Tomasino lead Predators to 3-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night.

Matt Duchene also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 26 shots to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko had 25 saves. The Canucks were 0 for 5 on their power-play chances.

The Canucks had a prime opportunity to tie it midway through the third after the Predators’ Alex Carrier was called for interference. However, the lone shot during the penalty belonged to Nashville, which saw a short-handed breakaway chance from Colton Sissons stopped by Demko.

The Predators took a 3-2 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the second. Mattias Ekholm sliced a pass across the crease to Tomasino, and the center sent a wrist shot flying bar down and in.

With the score tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, the Canucks gained some momentum midway through the second with multiple chances for a go-ahead goal.

Hoglander finally gave Vancouver only lead of the night 10:08 into the period with some patient play. The Swedish winger received a pass from Bo Horvat in the slot and patiently out waited Saros before tucking a shot in behind the goalie’s skate for his first of the season.

Granlund set up the tying goal less than 2 1/2 minutes later, springing Duchene for a solo opportunity deep in Vancouver territory. Duchene faked a shot, then popped a backhander in over a sprawling Demko to make it 2-2.

The Predators opened the scoring with an early power-play marker after Hoglander was called for tripping Josi just over 5 minutes into the game. Josi capitalized 24 seconds into the penalty, ripping a slap shot directly into the Vancouver net from near the blue line.

Boeser tied it with 8.6 seconds remaining in the first period as he drew Saros to the top of his crease, then seamlessly pulled the puck to his backhand before tapping a shot into the empty net for his third.

STATS

Canucks forward J.T. Miller has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 11 games this season. … Vancouver has allowed the first goal six games in a row.

FESTIVE

The Canucks celebrated Diwali, marking the occasion with colorful warm-up jerseys and performances by South Asian artists during intermissions.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Chicago on Sunday to complete a four-game trip.

Canucks: Host Dallas on Sunday.

