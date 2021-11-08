You can book appointments for AZ, BNT vaccines at NTU Hospital!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Taiwan University Hospital (NTU Hospital, 臺大醫院) announced on Nov. 5 that it will allow patients to book appointments to receive AstraZeneca (AZ) and Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines.

According to the hospital, both the first and second doses can be received via this new booking channel.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) expressed hopes that the vaccination rate will increase and other hospitals can follow suit.

NTU Hospital allows 200 people at a time to register for the vaccines. The vaccine registration and receiving period for AZ vaccines are from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, you can book and receive BNT vaccine shots from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12.

Chuang explained that the 13th round for BNT vaccines has only reached around 50%; therefore, NTU Hospital allows people who are eligible for the 13th round category to register and receive their shots there if they missed registering for the vaccines on the online platform.