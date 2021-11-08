MOL requires employers to pay commercial health insurance for migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) announced on Nov. 4 that the MOL will require employers of migrant workers to pay additional commercial health insurances (商業醫療保險) that can cover up to NT$500,000 of their medical expenses in the event migrant workers test positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan.

The new regulations came about following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) recent decision to re-open borders to migrant workers in November.

To make sure that virus-prevention measures are still airtight, the MOL decided to put forth the new requirement for employers to ensure that no one would be left out without aid should they be infected.

Hsu remarked that the arrivals of migrant workers will be split into two stages; the first group will arrive in mid and late November to Feb. 14, 2022, while the second group will arrive after Feb. 14.

For the first stage, all arrivals will be asked to quarantine at a centralized facility; those in the second stage will be able to choose to quarantine at the same centers or at quarantine hotels after arrival.

However, as the CECC anticipates many Taiwanese returning for Chinese New Year during the latter part of 2021, the MOL will halt the allowing of migrant workers into the country between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, 2022, to ensure there will be enough quarantine beds for returnees.

If there are enough beds for returnees during this period, the CECC will release the extra beds to migrant workers.

Hsu explained that in the first stage, a total of 1,700 beds will be provided, adding that the CECC is aiming to reach 2,500 beds after Feb. 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of migrant workers arriving in Taiwan who choose to work as domestic caregivers and those choosing to work in factories will be equal, the CECC said.

Additional measures have also been put in place to ensure that the pandemic remains under control, including separating arrivals into groups, the “accumulated points system” (積分制), asking all migrant workers to quarantine for 14 days as well as get PCR tests, and practicing self-health management.