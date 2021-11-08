Poole has 25 points, NBA-leading Warriors beat Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry added 20 points and three steals to help the NBA-leading Warriors improve to 8-1 with their fourth victory in a row. Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Draymond Green had six points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Jae’Sean Tate led Houston with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Theis had 14. The Rockets have lost eight straight and are tied with New Orleans at an NBA-worst 1-0.

Leading just 83-80, Golden State used a 15-0 run to open an 18-point lead late in the third quarter. Houston never got back within single digits.

The Warriors forced 22 turnovers, enjoying a 36-12 advantage in fast-break points. Golden State shot 52% percent from the field. Houston shot 46%.

OTTO CATCHES FIRE

Otto Porter Jr. made three straight 3-pointers in a 40-second span late in the second quarter, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Porter’s personal 9-0 run stretched the Warriors’ lead from one to 10. He had 15 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. left the game with a left thigh contusion, finishing with 11 points and seven assists in 27 minutes. … G Eric Gordon sat out with right groin tightness after scoring 12 points in Saturday’s loss to Denver. … F Danuel House Jr. missed his sixth straight game with a sprained right foot but is expected to return as soon as Wednesday.

Warriors: Swingman Andre Iguodala missed the game with left hip soreness. “If he’s banged up at all, back-to-back or we’ve got a string of games, we’re going to try to find him some rest when we can,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He said he’s sore but shouldn’t be anything long term.” … F Jonathan Kuminga was recalled from G-League Santa Cruz.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Warriors: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

