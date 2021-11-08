Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O'Neill earn Gold Gloves

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis became the first team with five Gold Glove winners when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, second baseman Tommy Edman, third baseman Nolan Arenado, center fielder Harrison Bader and left fielder Tyler O’Neill earned the NL fielding honor Sunday.

Arenado won his ninth Gold Glove, his first since he was traded last winter by Colorardo. Goldschmidt won his fourth and first since 2017 with Arizona. O’Neill won his second in a row.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel won his fifth Gold Glove, and San Francisco shortstop Brandon Belt won his fourth.

Atlanta pitcher Max Fried, who got the win last week in the World Series finale, won his second in a row. Adam Duvall traded to the Braves in July from Miami, won in right.

Pittsburgh’s Jacob Stallings won at catcher,

Houston’s Yuli Gurriel won at first to go along with his AL batting title and Astros teammate Carlos Correa won at shortstop. Oakland’s Matt Chapman won at third and Sean Murphy at catcher, and Toronto’s Marcus Semien at second after signing the Blue Jays and moving from shortstop.

Kansas City center fieder Michael A. Taylor and left fielder Andrew Benintendi won their first Gold Gloves. Right fielder Joey Gallo, traded by Texas to the New York Yankees in July, won his second straight.

Voting is conducted by major league managers and up to six coaches from each team, and they cannot vote for players on their teams.

