‘Accommodations’ evaluation category will not be included for migrant domestic workers: MOL

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Taiwan prepares to re-open its borders to migrant workers, the “accumulated points system” issued by the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) needs to be taken into consideration, and here’s everything you need to know.

First, the evaluation criteria will be separated into three parts: whether migrant workers are fully vaccinated, the epidemic situation in their respective country of origin, and the employer’s epidemic-prevention preparations and accommodations.

However, only migrant workers who have applied to work in factories and other manufacturing businesses will be given points in terms of accommodations, as migrant domestic workers often live with their employers to better assist them.

According to reliable sources, those who have received two vaccine shots or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive 55 points.

Those who have only received one shot of vaccine will receive 45 points while those who haven’t received any vaccine shots will not be awarded any points.

As long as the vaccines received are among those approved by the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織) or have received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA, 緊急使用授權), the Taiwanese government will recognize them.

Meanwhile, the epidemic situation of the respective countries will be determined by the average new COVID-19 cases reported in seven days. Those who have managed to keep new cases under 5,000 will receive 10 points, while those with new cases ranging between 5,001 to 10,000 will receive 5 points. Countries that report more than 10,000 on average within a week will not be given any points.

On the issue of dormitories in Taiwan, the government has split the criteria into two main sections: suites and non-suites. The points are given in accordance with how many people are assigned to a room, and rooms that will house nine people or above will not receive any points.

Recent plans list that employers who provide all “suites” can receive 20 points while 15 points will be received for employers who provide suites and non-suites. If all accommodations provided are not “suites,” the employer will receive 10 points.

In addition, rooms with fewer people will receive higher points; for example, rooms that accommodate only 1 to 2 people will receive 25 points; 3-4 will receive 15 points; 5-6 people will receive 7 points and 7-8 people will receive 3 points.

For non-suites, 1-2 people in one room will receive 10 points; 3-4 people will receive 8 points, 5-6 people will receive 5 points, 7-8 people will receive one point, and rooms that accommodate 9 people or above will not have any points.

Those who receive the highest accumulated points will be given priority into Taiwan; if their points are the same, the visa date will be used as a determining basis. If the visa dates are also the same, migrant workers will be given priority through a lottery draw.

Detailed official regulations and evaluation plans are yet to be announced by the MOL.