Three imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,445.

No local cases or virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The three imported cases include two men and one woman, aged between 10 and 50. They traveled from Indonesia (case 16554), Myanmar (case 16555), and Saint Lucia (case 16556). They arrived between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6.

As of press time, 16,445 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,801 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 847 people have died.