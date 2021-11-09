Optimism grows to fix traffic woes at Ohio River bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor and senior Republican senator sounded upbeat Monday about the prospects of building a bridge to unclog a notoriously congested route between their state and Ohio.

The cross-party optimism stemmed from congressional passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package last week. It’s seen as the best chance in decades to build a new span over the Ohio River to connect Cincinnati and Kentucky, relieving the overloaded Brent Spence Bridge.

“I want to get this thing done,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters. “We’ve talked about it for decades. This is our best opportunity to do it. I want to be the governor that gets this done. What was once viewed as impossible, suddenly now appears to be very possible.”

Speaking in northern Kentucky earlier Monday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the massive infrastructure measure offers a chance to resolve “long-standing infrastructure problems.”

“This will be the first time I’ve come up here in a quarter of a century when I thought, maybe there was a way forward on the Brent Spence Bridge,” the Kentucky senator said.

The infrastructure bill was passed largely by Democrats in Congress, though McConnell was among a small group of Republican lawmakers to support it.