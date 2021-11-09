NGOs hope for abolition of hiring domestic workers directly

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan entered an aging society in 1993, and the demand for long-term care has grown year by year.

The shortage of workers during the epidemic has brought the lack of manpower and resources in the long-term care system to the forefront again, making it an immediate issue that Taiwanese need to address as soon as possible.

In response to the various problems faced by foreign migrant workers and families who seek care services, non-governmental organizations are particularly concerned about the amendment to the “Long-Term Care Services Act”(長期照顧服務法), which proposes to incorporate migrant caregivers into the long-term care system and abolish the mode of employing foreign caregivers, directly, by individual families.

They hope that through the integration of long-term care resources, they can improve the rights and interests of the cared-for, family caregivers and migrant workers under the concept of “only when foreign caregivers are well taken care of, will the cared-for be well taken care of”.

In September 2021, the “Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers” (中華民國家庭照顧者關懷總會) held a series of online public hearings on the draft amendment to the “Long-Term Care Services Act” and invited various organizations to explain the reasons and necessity of including foreign caregivers in the long-term care system

From a female perspective, Ms. Liang Li-fang, Director of the “Awakening Foundation” (婦女新知基金會), pointed out that the nature of caregiving involves different aspects of physical, mental, and emotional labor, and that the lack of public support can easily have a negative impact on caregivers physically and mentally.

In the absence of resources and services, the demand for care is often provided through the exploitation of their physical and mental health, which in the long run, creates tension between the caregiver and those in their care.

Lin Chun-chieh (林君潔), executive of the “Independent Living Taiwan,” said that caregivers serving the physically handicapped, regardless of their nationality, need to know the culture and language spoken by the disabled person, as well as relevant service skills; however, this has not been considered in the current long-term care system.

It is hoped that the Taiwanese government will take responsibility for long-term care and view long-term care as a “public service” by providing subsidies and solving the problem of overlapping periods when caregivers are still in the process of transferring from one job to another and cannot work.

In addition, Lin hopes that the government can implement reasonable working hours and job content of caregivers while strengthening skill-training and employment support and work protection.

Moreover, the government should also establish reciprocal coordination and dispatching mechanisms between users and providers of long-term care services, as well as a supervisory unit, in order to improve the current relationship of cooperation between people with disabilities and migrant workers, which is severely antagonistic and unbalanced at present.

Taiwan International Workers’ Association (TIWA) member Hsu Chun-huai( 許淳淮) pointed out that according to the government’s current policy, individual families can no longer use government long-term care services after hiring migrant workers. This regulation was in place until last year when it was relaxed due to the shortage of migrant workers in response to the epidemic.

However, this “dual system” still exists, leaving many families having to choose between hiring migrant workers and receiving government services.

Many people with disabilities need more money to support their daily lives and eventually have to hire foreign caregivers. By hiring migrant domestic workers, they are no longer privy to the government’s resources and become “employers,” thus, needing to bear various responsibilities that may be more than they can take.

Hsu hoped that the policy of having individual families hire foreign caregivers can end within five years so that long-term care can be brought back from the private sphere of individual employment to the public sphere of government care services.

The inclusion of migrant caregivers in the long-term care system and the transfer of employment from individuals to organizations can allow domestic workers to provide care services in the community.

In this way, they are not only protected by the Labor Standards Act but also can provide good quality care for the recipient when they are in a good environment. This in turn reduces the employer’s burden, making it a kind of care that we should pursue.