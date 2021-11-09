Taiwan reports six imported COVID-19 cases and one death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported six imported COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,451.

According to the CECC, the six imported cases include four men and two women, aged between 20 to 60. They traveled from Thailand (case 16557), Ukraine (case 16558), South Africa (case 16559), Vietnam (case 16560), the United Arab Emirates (case 16561) and the US (case 16562).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 26 and Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, one virus-related death was also reported today. Case 8724 was a woman in her nineties who had a history of chronic illness and had been in contact with confirmed infections.

She began developing symptoms including fevers and sore throats on May 24, and later sought medical help on May 30. She was tested a day later, and the infection was confirmed on June 1.

She was released from quarantine on July 26 and left the hospital on the same day; she died on Oct. 11 from an unrelated illness.

As of press time, 16,451 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,807 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.