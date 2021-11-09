Don’t miss the last partial lunar eclipse of this year in Taiwan!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The last partial lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Nov. 19, so make sure you don’t miss it!

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) said weather permitting, you will be able to see the astronomical scene in the northeastern sky after sunset from anywhere on the island.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon in which the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow when it is orbiting, and the sunlight originally illuminating the moon’s surface is obscured by the earth, which makes it unable to reflect sunlight, eclipsing parts of it.

This year’s partial lunar eclipse will start at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, and will end at 8:06 p.m.; the entire duration will be 6 hours and 6 minutes long.

On that day, the moon will rise between 5:02 p.m. and 5:17 p.m., so the beginning stages of the partial lunar eclipse may not be visible.

The CWB suggests due to the low angle of the moon’s position this month, viewers should choose a place where the eastern horizon is most unobscured to observe the phenomenon.

You won’t need special observation instruments to view lunar eclipses, but a telescope is preferable as you can witness the phenomenon clearer.

To those who wish to photograph the continuous process of the eclipse, the CWB suggests that they choose a location that can see the sea from the east.

As for the two total lunar eclipses next year (2022), they will occur on May 16 and Nov. 8 respectively, though we will only be able to witness the Nov. 8 phenomenon in Taiwan.