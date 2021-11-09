Health Minister responds to criticism towards soon-to-expire AZ vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) emphasized the importance of vaccines following recent criticisms aimed towards the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) for its purchase of soon-to-expire AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines.

The 594,000 vaccines which arrived on Nov. 6 and are due to expire at the end of November, have led to many comparing it to “plain noodles that are about to go bad.”

To this, Chen replied that there is no need to compare vaccines to plain noodles or beef noodles; regardless, they are what we use to protect everyone.

He emphasized that each vaccine offers different layers of protection, so there is no point in comparing one with the other.

Chen pointed out that vaccines are not “spot goods”; the only difference they have is some have relatively short validity periods. Therefore, he continued, the important thing is to determine if we have immediate needs for them.

He concluded that due to past experience, the vaccines all be administered before their expiration date so it shouldn’t pose a problem.