Soon-to-expire AZ vaccines not for undocumented migrant workers: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that the latest batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will not be provided for undocumented migrant workers for now.

This announcement followed criticism aimed at the CECC recently for purchasing 594,000 doses of AZ vaccines that are due to expire at the end of November.

As the vaccines will need to be inspected before they can be administered on Nov. 15, many have questioned the CECC’s decision on the purchase and some have wondered if the vaccines can be provided to undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan.

To this, the CECC replied that they are planning to allocate the vaccines to local hospitals for walk-in vaccines for the public, but added that undocumented migrant workers are not part of the plan.

Earlier this year when the COVID-19 situation was dire, the Taiwanese government encouraged undocumented migrant workers to accept PCR tests and promised that the action won’t lead to them being deported.

However, in regards to providing a plan to vaccinate undocumented migrant workers, there is still no consensus.

It’s reported that the public won’t have to register to receive the vaccines, and can thus indirectly boost the vaccination rate that has slowed down recently.

In addition, the CECC also announced that it would shorten the interval between the first and second doses of AZ vaccines from 10 weeks to 8 weeks, and consider relaxing it down to 6 to 8 weeks in the future, in the hopes that people would be vaccinated as soon as possible.

As of Nov. 8, 76% of Taiwanese have received at least one shot of vaccine, while 39% have received two shots.

As the epidemic situation stabilized, the vaccines are not as in demand as before. This, combined with many’s worries about the side effects of vaccines has led to a diminished number of people willing to receive vaccines.