New immigrants document their stories in new picture book set

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Hsinchu Living Arts Center (國立新竹生活美學館) launched a picture book set on Nov. 7 depicting the illustrations and stories written by new immigrants that show Taiwan’s diverse cultures.

The project, guided by the Ministry of Culture (MOC, 文化部) entered its second year in 2021, and through five-week training courses provided by the center, new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan can participate and create their own picture books.

The “Painter of Words and Paintings- Collection of Picture Books in Multiple Mother Tongues”(話畫看•心畫家－多元母語繪本創作集) book collection published this year is a culmination of six excellent works created in 2019 and 2020.

The six stories in the picture book reflect the life experiences of the six authors, but the event also points out that there are many more stories on this land that needs to be heard, understood, and supported.

Hopefully, through the publication of the set of books, Taiwan will begin to create more space for cultural dialogue.

Adhering to the goal of promoting multicultural development and implementing cultural equality, the physical set of books will be given to national public libraries as well as new immigrants’ family service centers affiliated to the county and city governments.

The e-book versions are also open for the public to read online free of charge, so as to deepen the respect and understanding of Taiwan’s multiculturalism through the picture book sets.

With the population of new immigrants and second-generation immigrants in Taiwan exceeding one million in recent years, they have become an indispensable driving force for Taiwan’s multiculturalism.