Former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar honored at Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar was memorialized Tuesday in a ceremony at the state Capitol.

He died last month at the age of 92 after an injury to his head.

Farrar was known as the “boy wonder” of South Dakota politics after he became the youngest person ever elected state attorney general in 1962. He became the state’s 24th governor six years later, running unopposed for the Republican nomination and easily winning the general election.

But his political fame was short-lived. He had the distinction of being the last elected incumbent governor to lose reelection when, in 1970, he lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Dick Kneip.

He left politics to focus on banking and philanthropy, but remained a regular figure at South Dakota political events.

“He was South Dakota’s elder statesman and he really leaned into that role,” Gov. Kristi Noem said at the event. “He brought background, he brought intellect, he brought institutional memory.”

At 65, after being told he had terminal cancer, Farrar began competing in triathlons and Ironman competitions, which he credited for his longevity and helping him beat cancer.

“There were few things that stopped Frank Farrar,” said former Gov. Dennis Daugaard.