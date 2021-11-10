Imported COVID-19 cases from Singapore, Indonesia reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,456.

According to the CECC, the five new cases include three men and two women, aged between 20 to 40. They traveled from Singapore (case 16563) and Indonesia (case 16564 to 16567). They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

As of press time, 16,456 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,812 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.