Travelers vaccinated by Medigen can’t shorten quarantine period: Vietnamese gov’t

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC, 中華民國僑務委員會) assured the public that they are working on communicating with the Vietnamese government to allow travelers who have received Medigen vaccines (高端疫苗) to be able to shorten their quarantine periods on arrival.

According to recent reports, Medigen vaccines have not been successfully registered in Vietnam, meaning that travelers who have received said vaccines will still have to undergo the full, 14-day quarantine.

The OCAC said they are doing everything they can to communicate with Vietnamese health authorities so that the situation can be remedied.

Taiwan People’s Party (民眾黨) legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said during a legislative inquiry session today that Vietnamese media had reported that Medigen vaccines have not applied for registration.

To this, OCAC member Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) responded that the representative office in Vietnam had reported relevant information back to local authorities and is communicating with Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation.

Meanwhile, with Chinese New Year coming up, there is an estimated number of around 40,000 overseas Taiwanese scheduled to return for the holidays. This has led many legislators to worry about the availability of beds at government quarantine centers.

Tung remarked that he had explained the situation during a meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Nov. 8 and hoped that quarantine periods can be shortened for returnees.

He added that the OCAC is actively communicating with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) to reach a satisfactory and safe solution.