CECC plans to purchase 10,000 Merck’s COVID-19 pills

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said on Wednesday that the CECC is planning to purchase 10,000 COVID-19 pills made by Merck & Co Inc.

The pills are said to halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for severe COVID-19 symptoms if given to infected patients early on, Reuters reported.

However, Chuang pointed out that they are still waiting for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA, 緊急使用授權) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) and a discussion by expert advisory groups before they decide on anything.

The oral medication developed by American company Merck & Co Inc is currently being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration and whether or not it will receive a EUA pass is expected to be announced before the year’s end.