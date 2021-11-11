Langkawi, Malaysia omits quarantine period for double-vaxxed tourists

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Malaysian government will re-open its Langkawi district to international tourists on Nov. 15 and travelers who have been fully vaccinated won’t have to quarantine when they arrive.

With more and more people receiving vaccines, the epidemic situation in some countries has gradually stabilized, and the tourism industry is restarting once again.

In particular, Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand have launched travel bubble programs to allow travelers to visit from areas where the pandemic situation is not as severe.

However, virus-prevention measures are still in place in Malaysia, and those who are hoping to visit will need to take a PCR test 72 hours before boarding their flight there and on their second day of travel in Langkawi.

In addition, the Malaysian government requests that travelers plan their trip for a minimum of three days, and must have minimum insurance of US$80,000 (NT$2.22 million).

Another thing to note is that currently, the Malaysian government only recognizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), CanSino, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca (AZ), Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines; therefore, Taiwanese who have received Medigen vaccines may not be eligible to visit.

The project will last for three months during which the Malaysian government will observe and evaluate its success. If the results are good, a second project will be considered and Kuala Lumpur and Penang may have direct flights to Taiwan to promote tourism and cultural exchange between the two nations.