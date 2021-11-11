Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct.

Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run its hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL.

A person with knowledge of the Ducks’ front office told The Associated Press that the initial complaints against Murray prompting the investigation all involved verbal abuse of team employees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t disclosing details of its internal investigation, which is being conducted by law firm Sheppard Mullin.

“I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior,” Murray said. “I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. … As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends.”

Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks’ front office in May, will be Anaheim’s interim general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement, owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. Solomon, a longtime employee of the Los Angeles Kings and a former player agent, will be in charge until the conclusion of a “methodical, extensive” search, which could last until the offseason next summer.

The Samuelis said they “apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind. … While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.”

Murray won the NHL’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award in 2014, near the midway point of an impressive first decade in charge of the Ducks. He took over the job abruptly after former Ducks boss Brian Burke’s resignation, but Murray built a consistent winner in Orange County, including teams that won five consecutive Pacific Division titles from 2013-17 and reached two Western Conference finals.

The last three Ducks teams missed the playoffs, and Murray installed himself as Anaheim’s coach for the final 26 games of the 2018-19 season before returning strictly to the front office.

Henry Samueli remained steadfastly behind Murray during the Ducks’ recent struggles, and the current team is off to a solid start a 7-4-3 with a young new core of talent drafted by Murray’s front office finally showing signs of blossoming. The Ducks have won five straight under third-year coach Dallas Eakins with their overtime victory in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Murray is a native of Kingston, Ontario, who had a 15-year playing career with the Blackhawks before moving into Chicago’s front office, eventually serving 2 1/2 years as their general manager. He was Burke’s top lieutenant when the Ducks won their only Stanley Cup title in 2007.

