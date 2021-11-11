Cardano-Hillary leads No. 9 Indiana women past Butler 86-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 29 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to an 86-63 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.

Cardano-Hillary shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 8 on 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and five assists to lead the Hoosiers, who shot 52%. Grace Berger added 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ali Patberg had 10 assists.

Alex Richard scored 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Zoe Jackson added 18 points for Butler. The Bulldogs shot 50% but committed 18 turnovers.

Indiana led by 13 late in the first half before Butler pulled to 43-31 at the break. The Hoosiers extended the advantage to 16 points in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth. Their largest lead was 25.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers, who return all five starters from last season’s Elite Eight team, got a decent early test to prepare for home game with No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday. Indiana has won the last 10 season openers, this was the first one on the road since 2012.

Butler: The Bulldogs will need to learn the extent of starting guard Genesis Parker’s injury. Parker, who needed help to the locker room, left the game early in the third quarter after being injured and did not return. Parker, who averaged 12.7 points last season, was scoreless in 14 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana’s No. 8 ranking in the preseason is the highest the Hoosiers’ women’s team has ever been ranked. The previous high ranking was No. 9 in Week 16 last season before finishing the year No. 12.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday

Butler: Hosts Western Illinois on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25