Changhua County becomes first to allow businesses to register for ‘group vaccinations’

CHaTAIPEI (The China Post) — Changhua became the first county in Taiwan to offer businesses and institutions “group vaccinations” registrations on Nov. 7.

Just two days after its launch, 4000 people have already registered with 87 businesses receiving vaccine shots via clinics approved by the Changhua County Public Health Bureau.

The new approach was lauded by many, as all employees including domestic and migrant workers, were able to receive vaccines, while translators and interpreters were on hand to provide assistance for foreign personnel.

Magistrate of Changhua County Wang Huei-mei (王惠美) said in the past, businesses and corporations would worry about halting production lines to receive vaccines, so they weren’t able to register together as a group for fear it would delay them.

However, as vaccine supply increase in Taiwan, Changhua County is offering two time periods: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday so that the vaccinations won’t take up to much time.

For migrant workers, some factories have also provided interpreters and transport vehicles to accompany them and assist them in heading to the vaccination centers.

Wang hopes that in reducing misunderstandings between languages and eliminating any inconvenience, traffic-wise, Changhua will be able to reach its goal of having 70% of its residents receiving two shots of vaccines.

In addition, Wang added that groups with a small number of people can also register with hospitals and will be notified when they can receive the vaccine once a certain number of people have registered.

She pointed out the importance of those aged between 30 and 40 receiving vaccines as they are relatively behind in terms of vaccination rate, and are integral in supporting Taiwan’s economy.

At present, the number of AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), and Medigen vaccines are relatively sufficient, Wang said, adding that if there are too many people in one company, they can help allocate doctors to administer the vaccine directly at the place of business.

Changhua County Public Health Bureau Director Yeh Yen-po (葉彥伯) added that a total of 87 companies have signed up via this new initiative; with 185 clinics working on this project, he called on the public to make good use of it and to work together to increase the overall vaccination rate in Taiwan.