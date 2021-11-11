Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 on Wednesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points.

Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn’t keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Dallas trailed by seven in the third quarter before Doncic wrapped the ball around his back and then lobbed to Dwight Powell for a jam over Vucevic with 3:29 left. The play drew an “ooohhh” from the United Center crowd, but the rest of the period belonged to Chicago.

Alex Caruso converted a three-point play and made a jumper to give the Bulls a 95-80 lead after three. The reserve guard scored 11 points in the quarter on 4-for-4 shooting.

Chicago was never seriously threatened in the fourth, and LaVine punctuated the win with a fast-break dunk with 1:50 remaining.

Ball went 7 for 10 from deep and finished with 21 points. Caruso had 16 on 6-for-7 shooting.

Doncic’s free throw gave the Mavericks a 51-48 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter, but the Bulls closed the first half with a 13-3 run. LaVine opened the spurt with a 3-pointer and a dunk.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: F Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) missed his fifth straight game. Coach Jason Kidd said Kleber is doing better. “I don’t think we’ve got to the seven- or 10-day mark yet,” Kidd said. “But once we get there, I think I can give you a better update.”

Bulls: G Coby White (offseason left shoulder surgery) practiced with the team’s G League affiliate on Tuesday. Coach Billy Donovan said White will have another workout on Thursday. “If things progress we’re hopeful at some point maybe on that West Coast swing that he’d be available to play,” Donovan said. The Bulls open a five-game trip at Golden State on Friday night. … F Patrick Williams (left wrist) will not travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, Donovan said.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for their third meeting already this season. The Mavericks took the first two, winning 104-99 on Oct. 28 and 109-108 last week.

Bulls: At Golden State on Friday night. The Bulls have dropped eight in a row against the Warriors.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports