Taiwan reports nine imported COVID-19 infections from seven countries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,465.

According to the CECC, the nine new cases include four men and five women, with the youngest not yet 5 and the oldest over 30. They traveled from the Philippines (case 16568, 16573, 16574), Belgium (case 16569), Poland (case 16570), the U.S. (case 16571), Singapore (case 16572), Pakistan (case 16575) and Mongolia (case 16576).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9 and had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

As of press time, 16,465 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,821 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.