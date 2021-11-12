Reigning NCAA champion Stanford women top Morgan State 91-36

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State 91-36 on Thursday in its season opener.

Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer mixed and matched rotations and that produced a balanced attack from her deep and versatile roster. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.

This marked the highly anticipated debut of Stanford fifth-year senior transfer Jordan Hamilton, who joined the Cardinal from Northwestern. She came off the bench at the 3-minute mark of the second and made a 3-pointer to help her team build a 39-19 halftime lead. Hamilton had four blocks in a 105-35 exhibition victory over Clarke on Saturday.

Stanford is picked to win the Pac-12 Conference regular-season crown after capturing the program’s first national title since 1992 and the third in program history by beating Pac-12 rival Arizona in the title game, 54-53. That’s after the Cardinal held off South Carolina also by a single point — 66-65 — in the national semifinals.

Adia Brisker scored 22 points for the Bears (0-2) from Baltimore. Morgan State lost its opener 69-53 at San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Morgan State had another tough day shooting to fall behind early in the game, going 1 for 13 in the opening quarter to trail 21-3 after the first.

After Brisker’s 3-pointer got the Bears on the board at the 6:31 mark, then were 0 for 8 with five turnovers over the rest of the quarter as Stanford went on an 14-0 burst.

The Bears made five free throws before their next field goal, on Brisker’s layup with 3:56 left in the second — ending a stretch of 14 straight missed shots. Brisker went down hard under the basket with 1:08 before halftime but was OK to stay in and shoot her free throws after a foul by Lexie Hull.

Morgan State made only 26.8% (19 for 71) of its shots in the opener and going 5 of 19 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Morgan State: Junior F Joel Benoit was helped off with 2:02 left in the game nursing a left leg injury. … The Bears play four straight road games before opening at home Nov. 19 against Notre Dame of Maryland University. … Morgan State fell behind in the first quarter for a second straight game — 18-8 in the opener against USF.

Stanford: The Cardinal scored 19 points off Morgan State’s nine first-half turnovers, including sixth-year Stanford senior Anna Wilson’s steal she drove most of the court before converting a three-point play 3:01 before halftime, and 41 points off 27 overall turnovers. … Stanford recognized veterans on Veteran’s Day during a first-quarter timeout.

UP NEXT

Morgan State: At Missouri on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Texas on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25