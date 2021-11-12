Taiwan student awarded first ‘Phua and Chang Family Scholarship’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — “The Phua and Chang Family Scholarship” (潘氏及張氏家族聯合獎學金計畫), a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of Taiwanese and Singaporean students enrolled in the MBA Program of the Booth School of Business in Chicago, has announced the recipient of its first scholarship — Lynn Lin (季璇) from Taiwan.

The applications for the next series of scholarships are now open until Jan. 6, 2022. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the U.S. and is also associated with nine Nobel laureates in the Economic Sciences. It was founded in 1898.

The scholarship was created by Joseph Phua, a serial entrepreneur and alumnus of the prestigious school, with the goal of assisting students from Taiwan or Singapore, enrolled in the MBA Program at Booth School of Business each year.

“I hope that more young students will have the same opportunities and resources as I did in the future,” said Joseph Phua. “I chose students from Taiwan and Singapore because they come from my home country and my community, and I have received resources from them and want to give back as much as I can.”

Phua created a location-based mobile dating and networking app called Paktor in Singapore, which had instantly gained popularity across eight markets in Asia in 2013. Four years later, Paktor announced a wave of acquisition and a merger with Taiwan’s live streaming platform, which had over 30 million users at that time called 17 Media and established the M17 Entertainment Group.

Lynn Lin was born and educated in Taiwan. After graduating from the National Taiwan University, she worked at Morgan Stanley for a few years. When she applied for her MBA, her first choice was the University of Chicago.

The program was ranked the No. 1 business school in the United States by Forbes and The Economist in 2019; and it tied with Harvard Business School for No. 1 in the United States by U.S. News & World Report in 2018.

Asked about her decision to pursue higher education in the U.S., Lynn Lin explained that “The Booth School of Business not only has rich alumni resources in the financial circle, but also has the best combination of academic and practical cases among all MBA Programs.”

She added: “At the same time, it also gives students more freedom. There are no required courses, and no one forces them to apply for internships or jobs, so students can be very academic and enjoy social activities as much as they want.”

Notable alumni of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business include Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; William E. Conway, Jr., founder and co-executive chairman of the board of directors of The Carlyle Group; Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG Capital; and Jon Winkelried, CEO of Morningstar.

In Asia, there are currently thousands of alumni, forming a strong alumni network and resources.

There are three opportunities to apply to the University of Chicago Booth MBA Program: the first in September, the second in January, and the last in April. The deadline for the second cohort is coming up on Jan. 6, 2022, so if you are interested in taking on the challenge of a world-class MBA, apply now!