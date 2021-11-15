Kevin Durant scores 33 points, Nets beat Thunder 120-96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Sunday night.

Durant played eight seasons in Oklahoma City, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. Thunder fans still haven’t forgiven him for leaving in free agency. He was booed during pregame warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.

It didn’t affect him — the league’s scoring leader made 9 of 17 field goals and had eight rebounds. He helped Brooklyn take the energy out of a crowd that was spirited early on. Brooklyn has won eight of nine overall, including five of six on their trip.

Patty Mills scored 29 points and made a career-high nine 3-pointers, and James Harden added 16 points and 13 assists for the Nets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder, and Lu Dort added 20. Oklahoma City had had won four straight.

The Nets led 61-48 at halftime behind 18 points from Durant. Oklahoma City cut itto eight on a 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander in the third quarter, but the Nets pushed it to 90-74 by the end of the third quarter.

Oklahoma City had overcome deficits of 16 or more points in four of their five wins this season, but the experienced Nets never allowed the Thunder to put anything significant together late.

TIP-INS

Nets: Mills’ bank shot as time expired in the first quarter gave the Nets a 30-25 lead. … Shot 55% in the first quarter and 50% in the game. … Paul Millsap missed the game for personal reasons. … LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Thunder: Mike Muscala, one of the Thunder’s top sparks off the bench this season, rested. … Rookie Aaron Wiggins made his Thunder debut. He had three points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes. … Dort picked up four fouls in the first half and finished with five.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Golden State on Tuesday night.

Thunder: Host Miami on Monday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.