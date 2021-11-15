Nine imported COVID-19 infections reported in Taiwan, tally at 16496

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,496.

According to the CECC, the nine new cases include five men and four women, aged between 10 and 50. They traveled from the U.S. (case 16599), Indonesia (case 16600 to 16605), Germany (case 16606), and Saint Kitts and Nevis (case 16607).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 and had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

As of press time, 16,496 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,852 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.