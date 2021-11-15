CECC allows Medigen recipients heading abroad to receive other vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said on Monday that Medigen vaccine (高端疫苗) recipients may apply for additional vaccine shots of different brands if they have immediate needs to head abroad, in particular, the United States.

The announcement came after countries that recognize Medigen vaccines dropped from six to four on Nov. 12.

According to the CECC, New Zealand, Palau, Indonesia, Argentina, Israel and Belize were previously listed as recognizing Medigen vaccines; however, they soon removed Argentina and Israel from the list the next day.

In addition, Belize is said to still be verifying the vaccine and has not stated that those who have received two shots of Medigen vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated in the country.

Chuang stressed that as of present time, only those who need to head to the US will be considered for mixing vaccines, specifically, AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) or Moderna.

He added that high concentrations of antibodies after four vaccine shots are not likely to cause severe, adverse side effects, but called on the public to pay close attention should they experience any discomfort.

Chuang also reminded the public that common side effects after receiving vaccines of different brands include fevers and headaches, and assured them that the effects usually abate after two days.