‘National wallflowers’ to receive beverage discount perks

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the bonus stimulus voucher lottery draws come to a close in Taiwan, some were left out in the cold with no prizes.

Those with ID numbers or alien resident certificate numbers ending in 05, 10, 16, 20, 24, 25, 26,27, 33, 38, 41, 42, 43, 58, 62, 63, 66, 68, 74, 77, 80, 83, 84, 86, 90, 94, 99 have been referred to as “national wallflowers,” (國家級邊緣人)— forgotten even by the Taiwanese government.

As a sort of consolidation prize, some beverage businesses have started up a “National Wallflower Exclusive Discount” (國家級邊緣人專屬優惠) to allow those forgotten to quench their thirst and bask in their own “lucky” draws.

TrueWin (初韻) Beverage Franchise： From Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, those who are deemed “national wallflowers” only have to display their ID card or National Health Insurance (NHI) cards (健保卡) and add TrueWin LINE account as their friend to receive a free beverage of any price.

However, it’s important to note that the drinks can only be redeemed once during this period, and no other promotional activities or coupons can be used along with the free beverage giveaway.

The drinks are not redeemable through food delivery platforms, so those who want the drinks have to go to a physical store and acquire the drinks personally.

Slowly Yo Beverage Shop (舒油頭): From Nov. 15 until Nov. 21, national wallflowers can choose any two drinks and get a 12% off discount.

Eliz. B. T. Books (伊莉莎白紅茶書房): From Nov. 15 until Nov. 21, any purchase of two beverages marked with the “British Royal Blue Tone” (英國皇家藍色調) will be 12% off.

Love Tea Black Tea (渴愛純茶室): From Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, national wallflowers who buy any drink from the “Creme Brule” series (烤布蕾系列), will only need to pay NT$10 more for another beverage.