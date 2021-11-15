CECC to raise fine of virus-prevention regulation violations during CNY

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Monday that virus-prevention measures will become even stricter during the Chinese New Year period.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had previously stated that government-run quarantine centers will be prioritized to those returning to Taiwan for Chinese New Year between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, 2022.

During this period, all returnees will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine along with 7 days of self-health management. In addition, they will need to take a PCR test one day before their arrival date and one day before their 21-day “quarantine” ends.

Chen added that there will be three programs for arrivals to choose from, including checking into a quarantine hotel for 21 days, checking into a quarantine hotel for 10 days, quarantining at home for the subsequent days, and continuing on to the 7-day self-health management period, or staying at a quarantine center or hotel for 7 days, quarantining at home for 7 days, and continuing on to the 7-day self-health management period.

Chen Zongyan emphasized that during the period between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, 2022, if any quarantine or virus-prevention rules are violated, the punishment will be more severe.

He reminded everyone that arriving passengers will need to provide authentic vaccination certificates. If the certificates are revealed to be fake, travelers may be fined up to NT$150,000 according to article 58 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法第58條).