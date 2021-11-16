Migrant workers can receive second vaccine shot in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Monday that migrant workers who have not received their second shots of vaccine can do so in Taiwan.

The announcement came after the Minister of the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) explained to legislators that the 96 migrant workers make up the first group to arrive in Taiwan following the recent lifting of the ban.

According to Hsu, they have successfully applied for beds in the government-run quarantine center, and all of them will be working as domestic caregivers. Among them, seven have yet to receive their second dose of vaccines, Hsu added.

Because domestic care workers will be in close contact with high-risk groups such as the elderly and disabled people, some have expressed concerns that migrant workers who have not been fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccines may pose a potential risk.

To this, Chuang explained that migrant workers in Taiwan can register through the vaccination registration online platform to receive their shots. Additionally, some county and city health bureaus and medical institutions are also open to the public to book vaccination appointments, without registering online.

The CECC also actively promotes outreach services, so that companies that have 100 migrant workers or more who need vaccinations can contact the local health bureau directly, and medical units can provide vaccination services at the company.

It is emphasized that there are multiple vaccination channels in Taiwan at present, and new migrant workers can also make good use of the above-mentioned ways to acquire a full vaccination.

According to the MOL’s latest announcement, 11 migrant workers will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday, making it the first since the ban in early May.