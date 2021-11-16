「挺移工」遭網友出征漫罵　洪申翰：勞雇不該站在對立面 | Migrant workers are not the enemy of employers, and vice versa: DPP Legislator

【看CP學英文】即將邁入高齡社會的台灣有越來越多家庭需要聘雇看護幫忙照顧家中的長者，而近幾年來，台灣的社福移工中也即將達到25萬人之多，卻也頻頻出現看護移工與雇主對立的場面，成為台灣整體社會需要正視的問題。

More and more families in Taiwan need to hire domestic caregivers to help take care of their elders. In recent years, there are about to be as many as 250,000 migrant workers working in domestic care in Taiwan, but there are frequent scenes of confrontation between caregivers and employers, which has become a problem that the whole society of Taiwan needs to address.

針對此議題，立委洪申翰表示現今看到很多的需要聘雇外籍看護移工的雇主其實也是社會上相對不太好過的人。

In response to this issue, legislator Hung Sung-han (洪申翰) said that many employers who need to hire foreign nursing workers are sometimes underprivileged in society as well.

他點出，這些人經常為患有重度殘疾或身體有病痛的人們，而有時也會因為受限於經濟狀況，選擇聘雇外籍移工。

He pointed out that these people are often with severe disabilities or physical illness, and sometimes choose to hire foreign migrant workers because of their dire financial situation.

但這同時也點出本國勞工和外籍移工的收入差距，也讓洪申翰指出如今需要探討的問題，表示大眾應思考如何不會落入「多幫移工一些權利，鞏固一些權利，或者是保障一些權利，就變成好像是雇主的損失。」

However, the situation also highlights the pay gap between domestic workers and foreign migrant workers, which in turn led Hung to point out the problems that need to be discussed now.

He called on the public to think about how to avoid the thinking that “in helping migrant workers protect or secure their rights, it equates to a loss for employers.”

多年來，洪申翰因為努力為移工發聲，不時遭雇主在粉專上洗版，認為他只專注在幫助外籍移工爭取權利，卻不把台灣雇主放在眼裡，甚至還因此被戲稱為「亞洲區立委」。

Over the years, because of his continuous efforts in speaking up for migrant workers, Hung is often the subject of criticism and ridicule from employers. Many seem to think that he only focuses on helping foreign migrant workers fight for their rights, but does not pay attention to Taiwanese employers. Therefore, he has even been dubbed “Asia’s legislator.”

對此，他坦言他都知情，也曾接受雇主團體的拜會，傾聽他們的訴求。

Regarding the situation, Hung admitted that he knew all about it, and had thus received calls from employer groups to listen to their demands and requests.

談話過程中他發現，有一些議題雇主和移工並非站在對立面，反而是同一陣線，都因為政策不完善而成受害者。

During the conversation, he realized that some of the issues mentioned did not place employers and migrant workers on opposite sides of a spectrum, but rather, both are victims to imperfect policies.

洪申翰以近期的買工費為例，受到影響的不只是移工，對於家境不是很富裕的弱勢族群（雇主）也是很大的經濟負擔。

Hung cited the recent issue of illegal “purchase fees” as an example. He explained that it’s not only migrant workers who are affected but also vulnerable groups (employers) whose families are not affluent.

他表示，「我能做的就是站在移工的角度，也同時站在雇主的角度上一起思考解決問題的辦法。」

“What I can do is to think about the solution from the perspective of migrant workers and also from the perspective of employers,” he said.

洪申翰強調，若要避免情況惡化，政府公共資源必須適時投入，在保障移工的工作權利下，雙方都會受惠。

Hung stressed, “To avoid worsening the situation, the government must invest public resources in a timely manner, and both sides will benefit under the protection of migrant workers’ work rights.”

洪申翰解釋，「今天我們希望多照顧到移工工作的權利，也包括移工有好的工作環境，或者是好的工作條件，他其實才有辦法提供有品質的照護。」

He further explained, “We hope to pay more attention to the working rights of migrants, including ensuring that migrant workers have a good working environment or good working conditions so that they can actually provide quality care for their employers.”

不過，他也了解，對於台灣低收入戶家庭，聘僱看護的費用也容易成為過人的負擔。

However, he also understands that for low-income families in Taiwan, the cost of hiring caregivers can easily become an extraordinary burden.

在這種情況下，他主張台灣的長照督導體系應該要與移工家庭進行結合，透過共享的資源，移工可以在一定的工作條件下得到保護。

In this case, he argues that Taiwan’s governmental long-term care service should incorporate migrant workers’ employer families into the system so that migrant workers can be protected under certain working conditions through shared resources.

移工若納入長照人力，工作望能有更多彈性，可以採輪班制等措施讓移工能得到適度的休息。

If the migrant workers are included in the long-term care service system, they can have more flexibility in their work, and they can take shifts to have more time to rest and recharge.

同時，他也希望在政府投入公共資源的情況下，幫助提高移工的薪資水準，讓他們獲得與本勞相同的權利，也能減輕雇主的負擔。

At the same time, he also hopes that the government’s investment in public resources will help raise the salary of migrant workers so that they can get the same rights as domestic workers and reduce the burden on employers.

洪申翰表示這雖然是他們不斷在推的方針，然長照資源如何導入到聘雇移工的家庭，將牽涉到勞動部和衛福部兩部會，而他們之間的溝通、協調、整合也是大家需要一起克服的挑戰。

Hung said that although this is a policy they are constantly pushing forward, how to transfer long-term care service resources to families who employ migrant workers will involve the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部), and communication, coordination, and integration between them are also challenges that all need to overcome together.

他誠懇地說，會盡力的在找出更多的可能性，讓這個理想很快地變為現實，提升台灣整體外籍看護工的工作環境和雇主的照料。

Hung promised that he would try his best to find more possibilities to make this ideal come true quickly, and improve the working environment of migrant workers as well as care services in Taiwan as a whole.