No. 5 N.C. State controls game in 100-52 win over Towson

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for No. 5 N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding 100-52 victory over Towson on Monday night.

Johnson, who transferred to N.C. State (3-1) this offseason from Rutgers, also had three assists and two steals. Four other Wolfpack players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.

Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs in rebounds (12) and assists (6) for N.C. State.

Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.

The Wolfpack were dominant in nearly all facets of the game. They shot 55.9% from the floor, 50% from behind the arc and 73.7% from the charity stripe.

Towson struggled mightily from 3-point range, making just 3-of-31 shots from deep. The Tigers also had 13 turnovers to just three assists.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Johnson was N.C. State’s prized addition this offseason. After struggling in the season-opener against No. 1 South Carolina, the former All-Big Ten selection shined against Towson, showing she could be a real difference-maker for the Wolfpack. When Johnson was on the floor in the first quarter, N.C. State outscored Towson 14-1. She had seven of those points and two steals.

Towson: The Tigers leave the WNIT Preseason Classic with a winning record, including a victory over Florida. They weren’t competitive against N.C. State, but could have enough talent to outperform expectations in the Colonial Athletic Association, where they were picked to finish fourth.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Kansas State on Friday.

Towson: The Tigers are off for a week and host Division II Millersville University on Nov. 23.