New Mexico governor applauds infrastructure investments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is applauding the final approval of a federal infrastructure bill that includes billions of dollars for hydrogen facilities across the country.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was at the White House in Washington on Monday to applaud the signing of legislation for new infrastructure investments.

The governor’s office says the bill includes multibillion-dollar investments in New Mexico for highway programs, bridge replacement, public transportation, electric vehicle charging equipment and more.

The bill also includes $8 billion for hydrogen infrastructure. Lujan Grisham supports state legislation aimed at creating incentives for investment in hydrogen infrastructure.

Most hydrogen production emits carbon dioxide, which means that hydrogen-fueled transportation cannot yet be considered clean energy. But proponents of hydrogen-powered transportation say hydrogen production is destined to become more environmentally safe.

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

The signing included governors and mayors of both parties and labor and business leaders. In addition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, the guest list included Republicans such as Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.