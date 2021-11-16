移工也是人！洪申翰感性訴求　盼提升台灣勞動環境 | Hung Sung-han pushes to improve Taiwan’s working environment for migrant workers

【看CP學英文】台灣外籍移工議題至今仍有許多需要改善的面向，而今年，原先將疫情控制相當好的台灣，卻因為苗栗移工禁足令重創台灣在國際舞台上的形象。

There are still many aspects to be improved regarding the issue of foreign migrant workers in Taiwan. Taiwan, which originally made headlines this year for managing to keep the pandemic under control, but later severely damaged its image on the international stage because of its ban on migrant workers in Miaoli District.

疫情下加劇凸顯移工在台未受到應有的尊重，立委洪申翰對此呼籲民眾和政府看清「移工也是人」。

Under the epidemic, it became apparent that migrant workers have not received their due respect in Taiwan. To this, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨)Legislator Hung Sung-han called on the people and the government to recognize and acknowledge that “migrant workers are also human beings.”

洪申翰點出過去的政府一直將移工視為「勞動力」，然而只要一談到應得的照顧和權利是就棄之不顧。

Hung pointed out that in the past, the government always regarded migrant workers as a “labor force”, but abandoned them whenever it came to the care and rights they deserved.

對此，洪申翰表示雖然這是需要時間和精力去改善的問題，可以先著手改變的是為在台移工建立更多公辦宿舍和通譯，這次疫情下，看到移工因為原先爆發的群聚感染被禁足，無法踏出宿舍外；然而並非只有移工確診，卻只有他們受到這種不當的對待和約束。

In this regard, he said that although this is a problem that requires time and energy to improve, what can be changed first is to establish more public dormitories and interpreters for migrant workers in Taiwan.

During the pandemic, we saw migrant workers prohibited from leaving their dorm rooms because of the cluster infection outbreak. However, it was not only migrant workers who had tested positive for the virus, yet they were the only ones to be treated unfairly and restrained.

洪申翰指出，過度壅擠的移工宿舍當然會提升防疫上破口的風險，政府應該利用這個機會，把符合基本居住需求的住宿空間，用政府資源建立起來，在工業區裡設置公辦宿舍，符合國際勞動人權需求，同時也能幫助雇主承擔一部分的負擔。

Hung pointed out that the overcrowded dormitories would certainly increase the risk of further spreading of the virus. He pointed out that the government should have taken advantage of the opportunity to establish accommodation space that meets basic living needs with government resources, and set up public dormitories in industrial areas that are in line with international labor standards. In this way, it can also help employers bear part of the burden on housing.

另一方面，洪申翰點出政府也應提升移工的通譯資源。

On the other hand, Hung remarked that the government should also improve the interpretation and translation resources provided for migrant workers.

他表示雖然在台移工人數已突破70萬，通譯的資源卻非常稀少。

He said that although the number of migrant workers in Taiwan has exceeded 700,000, the resources for interpreters are very scarce.

他認為許多移工在自己的國家，慢慢地隨著社會的發展，了解到自己該享有的權利；然而到了台灣後，或許因為語言的關係，要去行使、主張權利時就會出現許多困難。

He believes that many migrant workers in their own countries have gradually come to understand their rights with the gradual development of society; however, after arriving in Taiwan, perhaps due to language barriers, claiming and exercising these rights become increasingly difficult.

洪申翰表示，「語言是基本的事情」，他點出加上各種文件應該以東南亞各國語言方式呈現，然政府依舊都做得很勉強，讓移工行使權利不順手，皆是需要被解決的問題。

Hung said that “language is a basic thing”, and pointed out that all kinds of documents should be provided in various languages of Southeast Asian countries. Nonetheless, the government seems very reluctant to push this policy along, he said, adding that it is a problem that needs to be solved quickly.

他指出，台灣的仲介制度也因為多年下來，許多政府應承擔的問題都被丟給仲介，而當仲介處理不當時，問題將會轉交給雇主，層層的造成社會上的壓力，「政府在這裡面需要扮演更多角色，不是純粹丟給雇主或市場，常常就會存在剝削。」

Talking about the labor broker system in Taiwan, Hung said that for many years, the government has pushed many problems onto labor brokers when they should have taken responsibility. When labor brokers are unable to handle the issues properly, the problems are then handed over to the employers, creating pressure at different levels in society.

“The government needs to play a bigger role in this; not simply throw them (problems) to the employers or the market. If they do so, the disadvantaged will likely be exploited.”

他說道，至今違法仲介的問題，單憑現在的評鑑，還是沒辦法撥亂反正，更沒辦法保障老實想合法做事的仲介。

The problem of illegal labor brokers is still present today and cannot be resolved based on the current evaluation and inspection regulations alone, Hung said. In addition, there is no way to protect those who are playing by the rules.

國家太多應該負起的責任現在許多落在仲介的肩膀上，洪申翰認為，移工面對的問題不是一個單點的問題，而是整體制度面的問題，若移工的勞動條件一直不好，也會拉低台灣本國勞動條件和薪資水準。

Too many of the government’s responsibilities now fall on the shoulders of the labor brokers, he continued, adding that he believes the problem faced by migrant workers is not a single problem, but an indication of the issues the system faces, overall.

If the working conditions of migrant workers are not good, it will also lower the working conditions and salary standards in Taiwan, Hung remarked.

他表示，若可以改善移工現在面臨的問題，「不管是對台灣的社會福利，照護問題、勞工勞動問題，甚至各種安全上面的問題，都可以有很大的幫助」。

He explained that if we can improve the problems faced by migrant workers now, “it can be of great help to Taiwan’s social welfare, care, labor and subsequently, various issues regarding the safety of all who live in Taiwan.”