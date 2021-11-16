Taiwan reports two imported COVID-19 case from Ireland, Cambodia

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,498.

Both imported cases had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their planes.

Case 16608 is an Irish man in his twenties who traveled from Ireland to Taiwan on Nov. 14.

He was tested at the airport upon arrival and later quarantined at a designated hotel; his infection was confirmed today.

He has displayed no relevant symptoms so far and the CECC is currently looking into possible contacts.

Meanwhile, case 16609 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who traveled from Cambodia to Taiwan on Nov. 3. He was also tested at the airport and went on to quarantine at a hotel.

He reported experiencing headaches and ringing ears on Nov. 5 but tested negative for the virus after undergoing one performed by health authorities.

He developed no further symptoms in the following days and was tested again on Nov. 15 when his quarantine period ended; his infection was confirmed today.

As case 16609 had donned sufficient protective equipment, no possible contacts have been listed so far.

As of press time, 16,498 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,854imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.