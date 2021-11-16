Here’s all you need to know about the three CNY quarantine choices

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) recently issued three quarantine plans for returnees gearing up to celebrate Chinese New Year in Taiwan, including “14+0+7”, “10+4+7” and “7+7+7.”

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained that those who choose the first quarantine plan can only stay in quarantine hotels during the period, meaning that they will practice 14 days of quarantine and 7 days of self-health management in the designated room.

If you choose the second plan (10+4+7), you will need to stay at a quarantine hotel for the first 10 days, then you can head home for the remainder 4 days. However, the CECC advised that one person per apartment is preferred during those 4 days, and if that is not possible, those who are living under the same roof should be fully vaccinated.

Lastly, the CECC stated that the “7+7+7” plan is only for fully vaccinated individuals who received the second shot of vaccine for two weeks or more. They are allowed to quarantine at a designated hotel for the initial 7 days, and later at home for the subsequent 7 days and practice self-health management for another 7 days.

Chuang reminded everyone that while under self-health management, you are not allowed to take public transportation and should avoid heading to crowded spaces or large gatherings.

The CECC has provided 3,600 quarantine hotel rooms for those who choose the “7+7+7” plan, and starting from Wednesday (Nov. 17) 10 a.m., travelers who plan to arrive in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14, 2022 can book rooms online.

The quarantine centers currently charge NT$1,500 per person, per day. If you fail to check in after reserving a room, it cannot be refunded. In addition, after your 7 days of quarantine ends, you will not be able to extend your stay nor will you be able to change the date and room of when you will stay in after your booking.