Temperature to drop in Taiwan until Saturday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Don’t worry, your weekend plans won’t be disrupted by freezing temperatures!

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) reported on Thursday that affected by the cold front passing and the slight enhancement of the northeast monsoon, the weather in the north and northeast will turn wet and cool today, while other areas will experience cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings.

The CWB added that the average temperature will be around 20 degrees island-wide, and only until Saturday will the temperature rise again.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) reported that starting on Saturday, the northeast monsoon will weaken, so areas in the north will remain cloudy while the central and southern parts will have sunny weather, and the eastern half will experience occasional showers.

However, another cold front will pass through on Monday (Nov. 22), so the temperatures will likely drop and become cold and wet.

From next Monday night to Tuesday morning, the temperature will drop to about 12 degrees Celsius in Northern Taiwan; From Tuesday to the early morning of Thursday, all areas will experience dry and cold weather, and the temperature will rise on later in Thursday.